Roundup: Service outage credits / Superdome upgrade / ‘Business Report’ survey

Automatic preferred: Louisiana’s Public Service Commission pressed communications providers Wednesday to issue automatic credits for Hurricane Ida outages with the sharpest criticism directed at AT&T, which suffered massive network failures during the storm, The News Star reports. Many customers with Cox and AT&T have so far been forced to call and request credits for the time they didn’t have service. Read the full story.

At odds: Two years after a contract appeared near to keep the Saints football team in New Orleans for decades, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is trying to persuade legislative leaders to commit to putting up the cash for Superdome upgrades central to those plans. The Edwards administration agreed that Louisiana would steer $90 million toward the $450 million renovation project, but much of the financing still needs legislative approval, which is up in the air because of debt owed on the stadium. Read the full story.

Feedback wanted: Business Report has a long tradition of producing award-winning content, yet we’re always striving to improve. So we’re asking for your help to better understand the types of stories that are most relevant to you and your business—and delivering them in a way that works best for you. So help us out, Daily Report and Business Report subscribers, by checking your email for our survey and then give us five minutes of your time by filling it out. We appreciate it.