Roundup: Sen. Bodi White / ExxonMobil research / State test scores

COVID-19: State Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, was hospitalized Tuesday in New Orleans with COVID-19-related symptoms. White was brought to Ochsner Medical Center by ambulance, says Lionel Rainey, his spokesperson, adding that the symptoms followed spinal surgery.

LSU faculty: ExxonMobil Upstream Research Company, or URC, has joined forces with LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering, or PETE, faculty to conduct gas migration research as part of a financial grant from ExxonMobil URC. The one-year project is meant to improve safety and operational efficiencies in oil and gas, while also making advancements in academia and industry. Read more about the research from LSU.

LEAP gains: The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores showing student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems, WBRZ-TV reports. Students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and English and language arts mastery rates. Additionally, 80% of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21. Read the full story.