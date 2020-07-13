Roundup: SEC meeting / K-Paul’s closing / Analog Devices 

Fall football: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is meeting with the league’s athletics directors today to discuss various scenarios about the 2020 football season, but he sounded a grim note Saturday that there was a reasonable possibility of no season at all without significant changes in the current coronavirus numbers and pandemic-related behaviors, The Daily Advertiser reports. Read the full story.

Historic loss: K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen, an iconic French Quarter restaurant, announced today that it will permanently close, WVUE-TV reports. A statement released by the restaurant said, “With gratitude for many happy and successful years, the management team of K-Paul’s is regretfully announcing permanent closure of K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen.” The decision to shut down the restaurant came after repeated closings this year due to mandated business restrictions. Read the full story.

Tech deal: Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion, and strengthens its position in the analog semiconductor sector. The $20 billion acquisition would also give Analog a more defined role in the development technology for 5G networks and self-piloted vehicles. Read the full story.