Roundup: SEC medical adviser / Canceled flights / St. Gabriel terminal 

Health liaison: Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and one of Business Report’s 2022 Influential Women in Business, has been named the Southeastern Conference’s chief medical adviser. O’Neal will serve as a consultant to advise the athletic conference staff on medically related matters and serve as the primary medical liaison for SEC member institutions on matters related to student-athlete health and safety. See the announcement.

Travel woes: The unofficial start of summer over the Memorial Day weekend offers a troubling glimpse of what lies ahead for travelers during the peak vacation season. U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware. Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span. Read more.

First shipment: The recently completed Willow Glen Terminal in St. Gabriel today announced the receipt of its inaugural product shipment. WGT has entered into an agreement to supply renewable fuel feedstock to a renewable diesel producer in Norco. Under the partnership, WGT will serve as a logistics hub, providing marine and truck transloading services as well as bulk liquids storage.