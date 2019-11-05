Roundup: SEC investor rules / Skip the book / Services companies grow 

Changeup: The SEC is poised to propose this morning a long-awaited rule that would set new limits on shareholders’ ability to call for change at companies by raising the threshold of votes needed to resubmit a motion filed on company ballots, Reuters reports. The SEC will also unveil another rule that would require proxy adviser firms to give companies two chances to review their recommendations before they are sent to shareholders, the official said. Read the full story.

An app for that: A new app created by Entrepreneur magazine for your tablet or smartphone called Readitfor.me will help you tackle your reading list by condensing books into twelve-minute summaries to keep you up to date with what’s happening in the world of business. It’s like CliffsNotes, but for grown-ups.

Speeding up: U.S. service companies grew at a faster pace in October after slowing to a three-year low in September, although the service sector has been expanding for 117 straight months. Companies surveyed for the index say they are still having some difficulty finding workers, due to a historically low 3.6% unemployment rate. Read the full report.