Roundup: SEC additions / Swamp Dragon / EV tax credits 

No early entry: Oklahoma and Texas will likely join the Southeastern Conference in 2025 as originally planned rather than a year earlier in 2024, ESPN reports. The two schools, the Big 12 conference and the television networks that have the conference’s media rights could not agree to terms on a deal for early entry into the current 14-team SEC. Read the full story.

Spicy research: Baton Rouge-based Swamp Dragon hot sauces, created by entrepreneur Matt Beeson, were the subject of an academic study by LSU food science students. The study analyzed the differences chemically between Swamp Dragon’s alcohol-based sauces and typical vinegar-based sauces. See the report.

More vehicles eligible: The Treasury Department said today it is making more electric vehicles—including SUVs made by Tesla, Ford and General Motors—eligible for tax credits of up to $7,500 under new vehicle classification definitions. The revised standards for EV tax credits follow lobbying by automakers that had pressed the Biden administration to change vehicle definitions to allow higher-priced vehicles to qualify. Read more.