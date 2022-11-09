Roundup: School board race / Climate investment / Casino revenues  

Connie Bernard: East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard announced she will remain in the race for the District 8 seat, just months after announcing she would not seek reelection. As an incumbent, Bernard received 35% of the vote during Tuesday’s election, despite announcing her plans not to seek reelection. Bernard, a Republican, received enough votes to force a Dec. 10 runoff against Democrat Katie Kennison. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Private financing: With war, inflation and electoral chaos preoccupying world leaders, the Biden administration is looking for corporations to take center stage as the U.N. Climate Change Conference gets underway in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. At the summit, known as COP27, the administration and its partners will unveil a plan for private companies to finance the energy transition of developing countries, according to U.S. officials. The Washington Post has the full story.

Lucrative quarter: Figures released today show the U.S. commercial casino industry had its best quarter ever, winning over $15 billion from gamblers in the third quarter of this year. The American Gaming Association, the trade organization for the casino industry, says casinos are on track to have their best year ever in 2022. Out of 33 states in which gambling was operational a year ago, 16 reported quarterly highs in overall gambling revenue. Read more.