Roundup: Ronald Greene’s death / LSU commencement / Ice skating 

ICYMI: Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana State Police brass, a sweeping U.S. Justice Department review of the agency and a legislative inquiry looking at what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew and when he knew it. Read the full story.

Graduation day: Nearly 1,800 students are expected to graduate during LSU’s fall commencement ceremonies today. LSU says there is no big ceremony for the December commencement but every degree candidate’s name will be called individually at separate ceremonies for each college. WAFB-TV has the full story.

River Center: Ice skating is back at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The annual tradition begins today and will run through Jan. 3. The River Center will hold six, 75-minute sessions for skaters every day. Get more information here.