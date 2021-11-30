Roundup: River Center goes cashless / Insurance lawsuit / Consumer confidence drops

Digital only: As part of an effort to improve the guest experience and reduce lines, the Raising Cane’s River Center today announced it will become a cashless venue beginning Dec. 10, accepting only debit cards and credit cards as payments.

Insolvent company: Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon plans to file a lawsuit to stop a “rehabilitation” plan for an insolvent out-of-state insurance company that sold long-term care policies to elderly Louisianans. As The Center Square reports, Donelon says the plan presents an unreasonable choice for vulnerable residents who paid their premiums: “potentially disastrous rate increases or benefit reductions.” Read the full story.

Low reading: U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, clipped by rising prices and concern about the coronavirus. The Conference Board reported this morning that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 109.5, down from 111.6 in October. It was the lowest reading since the index stood at 95.2 in February. The survey was completed Nov. 19 and would not include the ramifications of omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus that has begun to spread with few solid answers about the damage it might do to the U.S. and global economies. See the report.