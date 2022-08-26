Roundup: Rising wages / Orphan wells / Sunshine Bridge

Good news, bad news: The average weekly wage for Louisiana workers rose 8.6% from the first quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2022, according to newly released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but workers also experienced one of the worst 12-month periods for inflation over that same span. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Cleanup: The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority derelict oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land, the department said Thursday. Louisiana’s portion would plug 250 to 900 wells near low-income communities, providing a chance for unemployed energy workers from such areas to learn how to plug orphaned wells and get work, a separate release said. Read the full story.

ICYMI: Officials with DOTD confirmed there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for an ongoing inspection of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish through the end of today. Drivers can expect a full closure of the bridge between 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, and 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.