Roundup: Rising interest rates / Home values / Student performance 

Latest from Fed: The Federal Reserve will need to continue lifting its short-term interest rate to a level that restricts economic growth, and keep it there for an extended period, a top Fed official said today. In her remarks to a banking industry conference, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard echoed similarly tough comments about inflation delivered by Chair Jerome Powell late last month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Read the full story.

Slipping: Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools quickly, CNBC reports. Sales have been slowing for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Home prices, likewise, dropped 0.77% from June to July. While that may not sound like a lot, it was the largest monthly decline since January 2011 and the first monthly drop of any size in 32 months. Read the full story.

COVID’s impact: New data released by the National Center for Education Statistics shows U.S. 9-year-olds regressed in math and reading over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording the largest drop for reading since 1990 and the first ever drop for math, The Daily Advertiser reports. But it’s less clear how the pandemic specifically impacted Louisiana in these areas, as the NCES data is based on a sample, so it does not have state-by-state results. However, LEAP scores and reading screeners suggest the state had a similar struggle. Read the full story.