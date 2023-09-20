Roundup: Restaurant workers / Entergy assistance / Walmart veterinary care  

‘Bill of Rights’: U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, re-introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at improving the lives of U.S. restaurant workers. The “Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights” would raise wages and improve work conditions for restaurant staff. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Air conditioning bills: Entergy Louisiana has partnered with several nonprofit agencies to offer $1 million in bill payment assistance to qualifying residential customers following this summer’s extreme heat, WAFB-TV reports. Customers can apply through their local United Way website starting on Friday at noon. Read more.

Added services: Walmart is opening a dedicated pet services center, signaling it wants to be a place that customers turn to for veterinarian visits and dog grooming appointments along with grocery runs. The retailer is opening a pilot pet services center today in a suburb of Atlanta as it expands into the new business line. CNBC has the full story.