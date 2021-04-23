Roundup: Restaurant Revitalization Fund / EBR schools / US home sales 

SBA Q&A: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is hosting a webinar April 27 with Michael Ricks, the district director of the Louisiana district office of the SBA. Ricks will talk about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. There will be a Q&A after Ricks’ presentation to address any specific questions about the financial aid for restaurants impacted by COVID-19. Register for the webinar here.

Back to school: The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board approved a new plan for the 2021-2022 academic calendar after a proposal to begin classes in July was met with heavy pushback from teachers, WBRZ-TV reports. The plan presented by Superintendent Sito Narcisse will bring teachers back Aug. 2 and students back Aug. 11. The board voted 7-2 on Thursday evening to approve the plan, with Connie Bernard and Dawn Collins voting against it. Read the full story.

March jump: Sales of new homes surged 20.7% in March to the highest level since 2006, rebounding from a sharp decline the previous month when severe winter storms wreaked havoc in many parts of the country. Sales climbed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.02 million last month after a 16.2% tumble in February, the Commerce Department reported this morning. It was the fastest pace for new home sales since the housing boom of the mid-2000s when sales reached 1.04 million units in August 2006. See the report.