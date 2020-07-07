Roundup: Rental assistance / Louisiana rice / Absentee ballot deadline 

Evictions: Louisiana renters could suffer an avalanche of evictions when a federal moratorium created to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic expires July 25, The News Star reports. Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to roll out a program for rental assistance as soon as next week through the Louisiana Housing Corp. Edwards’ spokesperson says details of the program are still being finalized. Congress is also considering extending protections and providing new funding for rental assistance. Read the full story.

Distribution expands: Northeast Louisiana rice producer 4Sisters Rice today announced it has obtained in-store retail distribution at over 4,000 grocery stores across the country. The brand, which launched less than five years ago, is now available at Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger, Hy-Vee, H-E-B, Rouses Markets, Brookshire’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Hannaford, and Woodman’s. Read the announcement.

Geaux vote: Louisiana voters have just a few more hours before the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Primary elections, WAFB-TV reports. State residents who’ve requested an absentee ballot but have not yet received one can check on the status of their ballot by clicking the link here. Voters can still participate in-person on election day if they’re not able to meet the absentee ballot deadline. Election Day is July 11. Read the full story.