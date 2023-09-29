Roundup: Redraw of districts canceled / New Orleans airport / Louisiana judges 

ICYMI: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has canceled the redrawing of Louisiana’s congressional districts that was scheduled to begin Oct. 3, adding another delay to the process. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Flyover ramp: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today announced that the newly constructed Interstate 10 west flyover ramp to the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at Loyola Drive in Kenner is officially open to traffic.

Middle-pack pay: Louisiana has by far the most judges among states with similar populations, while salaries are in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the nation, according to a recent analysis from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. Read more from The Center Square.