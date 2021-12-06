Roundup: Real estate policies / Gasoline prices / Vaccine proposal 

All-cash deals: The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors’ use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it says is a vulnerability in the real estate market. Currently, title insurance companies in just 12 metropolitan areas are required to file reports identifying people who make all-cash purchases of residential real estate through shell companies if the transaction exceeds $300,000. Read more.

At the pump: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.46 per gallon, according to the Associated Press. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price drop is partly because of a crash in crude oil costs. It was the first decline in gas prices in 14 weeks, Lundberg said. The average price at the pump is $1.24 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.80 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.

Up for debate: The proposal to require COVID-19 vaccines in K-12 schools has been a hot button issue for months, but now state leaders are ready to move forward. With the FDA fully approving those vaccines for children 16 and up, the Louisiana Health Department and Gov. John Bel Edwards say now is the time to require immunizations for students in that age group. The Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee is meeting this morning. Lawmakers will review the proposal and question state leaders, then vote on whether the idea can move forward. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.