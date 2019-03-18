Roundup: Rare cookbook store closes / ULM gets ranking / Last Blockbuster on Earth

Closing time: The owners of Kitchen Witch Cookbooks in New Orleans announced this weekend they will be closing their business later this year, NOLA.com reports. The bookstore, owned by Debbie Lindsey and retired chef Philipe LaMancusa, is one of the few book shops in the United States, and the only one in Louisiana, dedicated to cookbooks. Read the full story.

Top program: College ranking system Online College Plan this morning released its Top 30 Online PhD Programs in Curriculum & Instruction, ranking University of Louisiana Monroe at No. 20 for its online degree programs. ULM was the only Louisiana college on the list. PhD programs are rare to find online, so the ranking features both Doctor of Philosophy online programs as well as Doctor of Education online programs. See the full ranking.

Last one left: When a Blockbuster location in Australia shuts its doors for the last time on March 31, the Bend, Oregon, store will be the only one left on Earth, but it’s not closing any time soon. A tight budget meant no money to update the surviving store, but it’s paying off now with a nostalgia factor: the popcorn ceilings, low fluorescent lighting, wire metal video racks and the ubiquitous yellow-and-blue ticket stub logo that was a cultural touchstone for a generation. Read the full story.