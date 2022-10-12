Roundup: Producer prices / Mississippi sill / Mortgage demand 

Rising costs: Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Today’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Read more.

Salt water prevention: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week began construction of an underwater sill across the bed of the Mississippi River channel to prevent further upriver progression of salt water from the Gulf of Mexico, according to an announcement from the Corps. The sill is being created using sediment dredged from a designated area just upstream for this purpose. Throughout the construction phase, the Corps will test salinity levels in the river to determine where the saltwater wedge is and how high the sill may need to be built.

Adjustable rates: Mortgage demand dropped again last week as rates climbed higher, but one type of loan is attracting borrowers. Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, which offer lower rates, are seeing renewed demand after getting very little interest over the last decade. Total mortgage application volume dropped 2% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index, a consequence of surging rates. CNBC has the full story.