Roundup: Predatory lending bill / Mortgage rates / Unclaimed property    

Veto requested: Community and advocacy groups are calling on Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto a bill narrowly passed by the state Legislature last week, according to the left-leaning nonprofit Louisiana Budget Project. Senate Bill 381 would legalize larger payday loans with longer terms. Read more about the bill from a recent Daily Report.

Slight drop: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week for the second week in a row, though interest rates on the key 30-year home loan remain at decade-high levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the 30-year rate declined to 5.1% from 5.25% last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 2.95% a year ago. Read more.

Checks mailed: Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced that 27,125 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out to every parish in the state today following a data match to update addresses. Since 2018, the Louisiana Department of Treasury and Louisiana Department of Revenue have conducted an annual data share to search for updated addresses of Louisiana residents to return their unclaimed property checks directly without them even needing to file a claim.