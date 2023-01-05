Roundup: PRAL / Atlas-SSI acquisition / Mortgage rates 

Red Stick Awards: The Public Relations Association of Louisiana – Baton Rouge Chapter is now accepting entries for its annual Red Stick Awards for 2023. It’s also accepting nominations for its individual PRAL Awards. The Red Stick Awards recognize outstanding professional public relations projects completed in the previous calendar year. Get more information here.

Industrial cooling: Water screen and bulk material handling manufacturer Atlas-SSI today announced it has acquired Baton Rouge-based Cooling Tower Valves and Screens LLC. The acquisition broadens the Atlas-SSI portfolio with a new line of screens and specialty valves for industrial facilities with cooling towers. Atlas-SSI has operations in Slaughter, Louisiana, and Monticello, Mississippi.

Inching up: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose for the second straight week following six weeks of declines that had given prospective homebuyers a glimmer of hope. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.48% this week from 6.42% last week. A year ago, the average rate was 3.22%, less than half of the current average rate. Read more.