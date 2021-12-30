Roundup: Pfizer pills / Mortgage rates / Inflation in 2022

Antivirals: Louisiana has received a limited number of Pfizer’s antiviral pills that can treat COVID-19, the state health department announced. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization last week for Pfizer’s Paxlovid. When given within five days of the onset of coronavirus symptoms, the antiviral therapy prevented almost 90% of deaths from COVID-19 compared with a placebo, a Pfizer study found. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Homebuying: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates moved slightly higher in the final week of 2021. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan ticked up to 3.11% this week from 3.05% last week. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.67%. See the report.

Rising prices: Strong consumer demand, continuing supply chain troubles and the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus threaten to prolong sharply rising prices well into 2022, potentially making inflation the premier economic challenge of the new year, The Washington Post reports. Prices defied many economists’ expectations in 2021 by rising at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years. Read the full story.