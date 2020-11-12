Roundup: Petition hearing / Oil prices / Delivery delays  

Who’s the boss? A Louisiana judge is set to hear arguments today whether the petition signed by 65 GOP state House members can force the Gov. John Bel Edwards to end his coronavirus restrictions. Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry is defending the legality of the petition under a never-before-used state law provision that allows legislators to petition to end a public health emergency declaration. Edwards says the law invoked requires both the House and Senate to sign the petition. Read the full story.

Rise and fall: Crude prices, boosted by rising demand and a potentially successful COVID-19 vaccine, soared Wednesday to their highest level in more than two months after inventories declined more than expected, The Houston Chronicle reports. The price spike didn’t last, however, as fears of renewed lockdowns in the face of the resurgent virus left the U.S. benchmark to settle at $41.42, a 9 cent gain. Read the full story.

Shipping logistics: Retailers and carriers are preparing for an online holiday shopping surge that could tax shipping networks and lead to delivery delays. FedEx and UPS are ramping up their holiday hiring while expanding their weekend operations and asking retailers to use their shipping network when there is more slack. And stores are pushing shoppers to buy early and are expanding services like curbside pickup to minimize the need for delivery. Read the full story.