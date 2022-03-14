Roundup: Perkins Road path / Oil prices tumble / HBO merger 

Design unveiling: Business owners led by Varsity Sports owner Jenni Peters will unveil the design of a safe path that links neighborhoods to the Perkins Road overpass area, at a 2 p.m. news conference Tuesday. Business owners in the overpass area have spent more than $30,000 of their own money on the design, which was first discussed in 2016. Read more about the project from Daily Report.

Below $100: The price of U.S. oil tumbled more than 8% today, breaking below $100 per barrel, amid talks between Russia and Ukraine as well as new COVID-19 lockdowns in China—which could dent demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, lost 8.75% to trade at $99.76 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude shed 8% to $103.68 per barrel. Read the full story from CNBC.

Combined streaming: HBO Max, the general entertainment streaming service from WarnerMedia, and Discovery+, the streaming service from Discovery that includes mostly nonscripted shows, will combine after WarnerMedia and Discovery merge next month, Axios reports. The merger is meant to give both companies the scale necessary to compete with entertainment giants like Disney, Netflix and Amazon Prime. Read more.