Roundup: Perkins Road flooding / Mortgage rates / Graduate regrets 

Water main break: A water main rupture along Perkins Road near Pennington Biomedical Research Center early this morning left a flooded roadway with nearly a foot of water, WBRZ-TV reports. Officials won’t know what caused the rupture until repairs are complete. Read more.

Highest since 2008: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week, hitting the highest levels in almost 14 years and pushing even more would-be buyers out of the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported this morning that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.89% from 5.66% last week. That’s the highest the long-term rate has been since November of 2008, just after the housing market collapse set off the Great Recession. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.88%. Read more.

Switching majors: A large portion of undergraduate degrees awarded at some of Louisiana’s largest colleges may be in fields that graduates later regret studying, an analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Board shows. The Federal Reserve Board’s report shows that around 38% of those surveyed say they would have picked a different field to study in college if they could go back. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.