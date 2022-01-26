Roundup: Pennington’s exercise pill / Angel Award nominations / Harbor Freight Tools 

Health hacks: Researchers at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center are mapping the effects of exercise to be able to deliver many of its benefits via a new medication to those who are unable or struggle to work out. The researchers have already shown how something they call “exercise-in-a-pill” could help protect people against the negative health consequences of eating too much sugar and fat. Read more about the project from Pennington.

Nominate now: The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is asking for nominations for its annual Angel Award. The award aims to recognize everyday people who have given their time, talent and resources to improving the lives of young people in the state. The award is also a grant program—each honoree chooses a nonprofit to receive a $25,000 grant in their name. The Foundation will accept nominations online through April 8.

Opening soon: Harbor Freight Tools today announced plans to open a store on Main Street in Zachary. The store, which will sell tools, hardware and other construction equipment, is under construction and scheduled to open this spring. According to the company’s announcement, Harbor Freight plans to hire between 25 to 30 employees, ranging from sales and logistics staff, managers and seasonal workers.