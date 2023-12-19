Roundup: Pennington Biomedical / Xfinity hack / Apple dispute 

Top honor: Dr. Florina Corpodean, a postdoctoral researcher at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, was selected as the 2024 Resident Research Award recipient by the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract. The recognition is also a testament to the partnership set forth by the governor’s office and Louisiana Economic Development to bring together Pennington Biomedical and other research organizations to establish the Metamor Institute, says Pennington Executive Director Dr. John Kirwan. Read more about Corpordean.

Personal info: Hackers accessed Xfinity customers’ personal information by exploiting a vulnerability in software used by the company, the Comcast-owned telecommunications business announced this week. In a Monday notice to customers, Xfinity said there was unauthorized access to internal systems as a result of this vulnerability—which was previously announced by software provider Citrix in October. Read more.

Halting sales: Apple plans to suspend sales of its watches for U.S. customers beginning Thursday if the White House doesn’t intervene in an international patent dispute. The move stems from an October decision by the International Trade Commission restricting Apple’s watches with the blood oxygen measurement feature as part of an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo. Read more.