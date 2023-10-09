Roundup: Pecue Lane / LSU Law Center / Gauging the Fed 

Gas leak: A stretch of Pecue Lane near Interstate 10 was shut down this morning after a reported gas leak. The St. George Fire Department says Pecue Lane was blocked off between Perkins Road and Airline Highway. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Passing the bar: The LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center today announced that 92% of its graduates passed the Louisiana Bar Exam on their first attempt, the highest pass rate among Louisiana law schools for the July 2023 exam. See the announcement.

Upcoming meeting: Two Federal Reserve officials suggested today that the central bank may leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in three weeks because a surge in long-term interest rates has made borrowing more expensive and could help cool inflation without further action by the Fed. Read more.