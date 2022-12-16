Roundup: Parish wages / Recession fears / COVID boosters 

Increased earnings: Grant, St. John the Baptist and Cameron parishes were among the 100 U.S. counties or parishes seeing the largest increase in wages over the past year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS released data on the average weekly wage in the second quarter of 2022 for nearly 3,300 counties and parishes in the U.S., and seven Louisiana parishes were in the top 500 for wage increases over the prior 12 months. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.

Fed moves: After scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the U.S. has been slowly easing since summer. Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed—and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over. On Thursday, stock markets buckled on the growing realization that the Fed may be willing to let the economy slide into recession if it decides that’s what’s needed to drive inflation back down to its 2% annual target. Read the full story about recession fears.

Preventing hospitalization: The latest omicron boosters are 84% effective at keeping seniors 65 and older from being hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with the unvaccinated, according to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this morning. And seniors who received the omicron booster had 73% more protection against hospitalization than those who only received two or more doses of the original vaccines. CNBC has the full story.