Roundup: OMV commissioner / Closed on Christmas / Construction costs 

Landry appointee: Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has appointed Dan Casey to serve as commissioner of the Office of Motor Vehicles, promising to elevate customer service at the state agency that perhaps produces the most frustration. Casey has served as senior director Dealertrack Registration & Titling Solutions and as the managing member of DGC Consultants. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Options scarce: If you need to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store to grab something for your Christmas gathering, you may be out of luck this year. Several grocery stores, including popular chains such as Kroger, Walmart and Trader Joe’s, have announced they will be closed on Dec. 25 to allow their employees to enjoy time with their loved ones. Read the full story from USA Today.

Still high: Construction input prices decreased 0.3% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released today. However, construction costs are still nearly 39% higher than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. See the analysis.