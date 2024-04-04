Roundup: OLOL Children’s Hospital / Atchafalaya Basin bridge / Student aid

New visitor policy: Following an attempted kidnapping at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in February, the hospital will implement a four-guest policy when a child is admitted. This list will be checked when a visitor presents their ID and again when they arrive at the specific room. Hospital officials clarified that at no time did the suspect have an access card that allowed them to reach any private medical records or off-limit rooms and say that there was “no chance” the suspect would have been able to leave with a child. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Nevermind: A senate committee voted Wednesday to reverse legislation from 2022 that would have doubled fines and installed camera safety devices on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on Interstate 10. The Local sheriffs and district attorneys say the fines, which could have risen to $700 or more, would be prohibitive for most drivers. State and local officials also testified that most of the money from the fines would go to the company operating the cameras. Read more from USA Today Network.

Wrong info: This year’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, saga has taken another turn after the Department of Education sent incorrect financial aid information to colleges and universities. Colleges have been told they are allowed to use faulty student data the department sent them, as long as the error means an applicant receives more federal aid than they qualify for, not less. Read more from The Hill.