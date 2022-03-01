Roundup: Oil reserves released / Unclaimed property / Sen. Kennedy bill

Supply boost: The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves—half of that from the U.S.—“to send a strong message to oil markets” that supplies won’t fall short after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Read more.

Find your money: The state of Louisiana currently has $900 million waiting to be claimed by its residents. Kathleen Lobell, who runs the state’s unclaimed property division, is trying to get that money back into the hands of Louisianans. “Some of the amounts in our system are quite large. We pay out six-figure claims all the time. We’ve had claims over a million dollars,” Lobell said Monday. Unclaimed property can be anything from forgotten bank accounts, utility deposit refunds, wages, or life insurance money. Read the full story.

Public database: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy today announced he has introduced a bill to create a public database of people who have committed financial crimes or have civil liability for financial misdeeds. The bill would require the federal government to create a public database of bad actors convicted or held criminally or civilly liable for securities violations. This database would allow investors and brokerage firms to guard against people known to have engaged in fraud.