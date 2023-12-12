Roundup: Oil prices fall / Future of car safety / Hasbro job cuts 

Six-month low: Oil prices fell more than 3% on today, hitting their lowest level in six months amid growing concerns of oversupply and new U.S. economic data signaling softer demand in the coming months. Brent crude futures for February fell $2.90, or 3.8%, to $73.13 per barrel, the lowest since June. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for January slipped to $68.53. Reuters has the latest.

New federal standards: U.S. auto safety regulators say they have taken the first step toward requiring devices in vehicles that prevent drunk or impaired driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced this morning that it is starting the process to put a new federal safety standard in place requiring the technology in all new passenger vehicles. Such devices were required for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed by Congress in 2021. Read more.

Toy story: Toy maker Hasbro said Monday it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as the malaise in the toy business extends through another holiday shopping season. The company says that the reductions are on top of 800 job cuts that have been taken so far in 2023 as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. As of year-end 2022, the company said it had 6,490 employees. Read more.