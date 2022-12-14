Roundup: Office closures / Capital Region investment / Mortgage rates 

Weather threat: State offices in 12 parishes are closed today in expectation of severe weather, according to an announcement from the governor’s office. The parishes closed are: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafayette, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. Additionally, all East Baton Rouge city-parish buildings are closed, according to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office. However, the Metro Council will still meet at 4 p.m. in City Hall.

Billions: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Tuesday celebrated 39 companies who made the decision to locate or expand in the Capital Region from 2020 to the present. The companies represented 45 economic development project wins, over $10 billion in capital expenditures and 3,600 new jobs. Read more about the event.

Dropping: The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage dropped to 6.28% Tuesday, according to Mortgage News Daily. It is now at the lowest level since mid-September. The report sent investors rushing into U.S. Treasury bonds, causing yields to drop. Mortgage rates follow loosely the yield on the 10-year Treasury. CNBC has the full story.