Roundup: NOLA flooding / BRPD / Consumer prices 

Flash flooding: Street flooding has been reported in more than 40 places throughout New Orleans this morning amid strong thunderstorms that have dropped more than 3 inches of rain. The water was up to 4 feet deep in some spots, NOLA.com reports. Parking restrictions have been lifted as of 7:30 a.m., the city said. Read the full story.

Police union: Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul said the working relationship between BRPD and the Baton Rouge Union of Police needs improvement. As the nationwide conversation over police reforms builds, Paul also said BRPD is working to reevaluate policies and make changes where they can. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Price check: U.S. consumer prices dropped in May for the third straight month as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the American economy into a recession. The Labor Department said this morning that its consumer price index fell 0.1% last month after tumbling 0.8% in April and 0.4% in March. Excluding food and energy prices, which bounce around from month to month, so-called core inflation fell 0.1%, tumbling for the third consecutive month for the first time ever. Read the full story.