Roundup: NFL gets break in fan suit / US productivity increases / Retail sales up 

Litigation update: The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled that the NFL can hold off, for now, on providing documents and answering questions in a New Orleans Saints fan’s lawsuit over referees’ failure to call crucial penalties in a January playoff game won by the Los Angeles Rams. The court issued the stay order Wednesday while it considers the league’s appeal of a lower court judge’s ruling allowing his suit against the league to continue. That judge had said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials must answer questions under oath in New Orleans in September. Read the full story.

Per hour: U.S. productivity increased at a decent pace in the second quarter, a trend that could lead to higher wages if it continues. The Labor Department said this morning that productivity—or output per hour worked—rose 2.3% in the April-June quarter, down from 3.5% in the first three months of the year. The first-quarter gain was the best in four years. Greater productivity is a key ingredient in raising living standards. It enables companies to lift worker pay without raising prices on costumers. Read the full report.

Retail respite: Americans spent more at retail stores and restaurants in July, a sign that concerns over weakening economic growth and a persistent trade war that have roiled financial markets have yet to dampen consumer confidence. Retail sales rose a healthy 0.7% last month after a 0.3% gain in June, the Commerce Department said this morning. Online retailers, grocery stores, clothing retailers and electronics and appliance stores all reported strong gains. Read the full report.