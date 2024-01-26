Roundup: Nexus’ Ignition 2.0 / Maternal health / Oil prices 

Entrepreneurs wanted: Nexus Louisiana is now accepting applications for Ignition 2.0, its eight-week program beginning in March designed to guide entrepreneurs through the commercialization process. Business mentors and industry experts will lead participants through the commercialization process, focusing on finance, technology, marketing and legal issues. Participants will end Ignition 2.0 with Demo Day, where they will pitch for up to a $10,000 investment. Get more information.

Legislative recommendations: A legislative task force this week finalized recommendations for lawmakers to address Louisiana’s high rates of maternal mortality and preterm births. The recommendations include a range of strategies. Read more from The Center Square.

Slight gain: Oil prices edged slightly higher in choppy trading today, heading for a second weekly gain as positive U.S. economic growth and signs of Chinese stimulus boosted demand expectations, while Middle East supply concerns added further support. Brent crude futures were up to $82.93 a barrel but briefly touched $83.57, their highest price since November. Read the latest from Reuters.