Roundup: New business incubator / DWI / Amedisys

Now open: The Bayou Region Incubator, a new business incubator serving the Bayou Region, opened its doors in Thibodaux on Wednesday. Read more from the USA Today Network.

This blows: Legislators passed a bill Thursday that would require the use of ignition locking devices for vehicles driven by motorists who have been convicted of driving while intoxicated. The law would require someone convicted of their first DWI to use the device—which requires drivers to blow into a mouthpiece connected to their vehicle to prove they are sober before it will start—for at least six months. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Status report: Baton Rouge-based Amedisys reported this week that it had adjusted earnings of $247 million last year, as compared to $262.1 million in 2022. See the full financial report.