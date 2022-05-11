Roundup: New bridge / Tax filing deadline / Venture Global deal 

Baton Rouge bypass: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released a digital information hub on the new Mississippi River south bridge and Interstate 10 connectors to complete a south loop or bypass. The hub contains information on the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s South Bridge Project, including descriptions on various routes, costs, and funding, the timing and process, plus more. Get more information here.

State income tax: The Louisiana Department of Revenue is reminding people that the state income tax filing deadline is almost here. State income tax returns are due Monday, May 16. Taxpayers can file their returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers.

ICYMI: Venture Global LNG on Tuesday announced the execution of two new long-term sales and purchase agreements with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific for the sale of 2 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas. Under the agreements, the ExxonMobil affiliate will purchase 1 MTPA from the Plaquemines LNG facility as well as 1 MTPA from the CP2 LNG facility in Cameron Parish. This is the second supply agreement for CP2, which is expected to commence construction in 2023. See the announcement.