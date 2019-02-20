Roundup: Netflix airs Louisiana film / Shaquille O’Neal at software conference / Southwest grapples with problems

Made in Louisiana: Netflix’s new film about the final days of notorious criminals Bonnie & Clyde may look familiar when it becomes available next month, because it was filmed in Ascension Parish and the Old Governor’s Mansion, WBRZ-TV reports. Production of “The Highwaymen” made local headlines last year when movie crews set up shop with Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson and Kathy Bates. More than 150 workers and 1,800 extras, many of them locals, took part in the production. Read the full story.

Another famous face: Shaquille O’Neal will be the keynote speaker, not at an athletic event, but at higher education software company Ellucian’s annual conference in New Orleans April 7-10. O’Neal will be speaking about his time going back to LSU to earn his bachelor’s degree eight years into his professional basketball career. In 2005, he earned a master’s of business administration through an online degree program and later earned a Ph.D. in organizational learning and leadership. Read the full story

More problems: Southwest Airlines is lashing out at the union representing its mechanics, suggesting they are purposely grounding planes in order to gain leverage in new contract negotiations. Separately, Southwest today said the partial shutdown of the federal government will cost it $60 million in lost revenue during the first quarter—far more than the airline’s previous estimate. This comes on the heels of the Federal Aviation Administration saying earlier this week that its spent a year investigating how Southwest calculates the weight of checked bags and making sure loads are properly balanced in the cargo hold. Read the full story.