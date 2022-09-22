Roundup: NCAA ruling on LSU / Entertainment industry / Sports symposium 

Recruiting rules: The NCAA’s disciplinary committee handed down punishment to the LSU football program today, including a one-year probation period and several recruiting restrictions, for violating recruiting rules. Allegations from the NCAA include reports that a former assistant athletic director had a prospect visit him at his home and then gave the potential recruit a bag of used LSU gear. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

State revamps website: The state government today announced it is launching a revamped and redesigned website dedicated to entertainment industry professionals doing business in Louisiana. The updated site, still found at LouisianaEntertainment.gov, aims to make it easier for industry professionals to get information about tax incentives, locations, crew and talent, business resources and projects specific to that sector. Read more.

Industry discussions: The Southern University Law Center is hosting its third annual Sports and Entertainment Symposium on Sept. 23 and 24. The symposium consists of panel discussions and fireside chats with industry thought leaders and executives giving updates and perspectives on relevant and timely topics, such as motorsports, diversity, gaming, labor unions and more. Get more information.