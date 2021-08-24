Roundup: Movie filming / BRG antibody center / Census webinar 

Hollywood South: Film crews with the Netflix movie We Have a Ghost, are out in full force in Donaldsonville, WAFB-TV reports. According to Netflix, the movie is about a friendly ghost that turns a family into overnight social media sensations and CIA targets. Read the full story.

Infusions: Baton Rouge General will open a specialized monoclonal antibodies treatment center this week, WBRZ-TV reports. The specialty infusion center will open at BRG’s Bluebonnet location, with 15 infusion bays allowing doctors to perform up to 80 infusions each day. Earlier this month, local doctors touted the treatment as a way for COVID-19 patients ages 65 and up, or with a preexisting condition, to avoid extended hospital stays. Read the full story.

Data crunching: The U.S. Census Bureau is streaming a webinar Wednesday to show builders, suppliers and developers how they can use its new data tool to create visualizations to assist their planning and growth strategies. The webinar starts a 1 p.m. Register online here.