Roundup: MovEBR / Markets fall / Retail bankruptcies 

Road projects: Hoping to achieve at least 20% in small business participation in the MovEBR program, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced the program is on track to exceed that number with current spending committed for preconstruction services at 40% for small businesses and forecast to be at least 33% over the life of the program, excluding program management services.

Pandemic fears: Wall Street’s major indexes fell this morning as investors weighed the risk to the domestic economy from rising coronavirus cases and a worsening forecast of the damage from the pandemic, Reuters reports.

Store closings: GNC Holdings, parent company of health and wellness retailer GNC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Tuesday and says it plans to close “at least 800 to 1,200 stores,” USA Today reports. The coronavirus pandemic forced several companies strained before the crisis to file for bankruptcy to try to survive. J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and Tuesday Morning are among the retailers that filed for bankruptcy since the start of the pandemic. Read the full story.