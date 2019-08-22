Roundup: Mosquito infestations / Parks and recreation / Avenue store closing  

Buzzing: Baton Rouge is 43rd on Terminix’s 2019 ranking of the country’s top 50 cities most infested with mosquitoes. The pest control provider each year rates cities based on company data. Los Angeles took the top spot, jumping from its No. 5 ranking in 2018. Dallas-Fort Worth fell to No. 2 after two years at the top of the list, followed by Houston, New York and Washington, D.C. in the top five spots. Texas and Florida cities dominated the list, with six and five cities in the top 50, respectively. See the full report.

Get outside: According to a new study by researchers at the University of Vermont, city dwellers can not only overcome crankiness by spending time at a public park, but they can also be rewarded with a happiness boost akin to the jolt of euphoria one might get on Christmas morning, The Washington Post reports. What’s more, they found people’s moods started to improve just from the anticipation of a park outing, and the afterglow of increased happiness subsisted several hours afterward. Read the full story.

Closing: Avenue Stores filed for Chapter 11 reorganization last week and is now closing all of its women’s clothing stores, including its Baton Rouge location at Siegen Lane Marketplace. The retailer is the latest chain to go under after stores like Payless ShoeSource, Gymboree and Toys R Us have shuttered its doors in the past few years. Read the company’s announcement.