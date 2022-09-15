Roundup: Mortgage rates top 6% / Retail sales / Service sector 

Soaring higher: The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose above 6% for the first time since 2008 and is now more than double the level it was one year ago, Mortgage Bankers Association data showed on Wednesday. Rising mortgage rates are increasingly weighing on the interest-rate sensitive housing sector as the Federal Reserve pushes on with aggressively increasing borrowing costs in order to tame high inflation. Reuters has the full story.

Spending uptick: Americans picked up their spending a bit in August from July even as surging inflation on household necessities like rent and food took a toll on family budgets. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month after falling 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said this morning. Excluding business at gas stations, sales rose 0.8%. Sales at grocery stores rose 0.5%, helped by rising prices in food. Read more.

Holding strong: The largest part of the U.S. economy is holding up against the hottest inflation in four decades and the threat of a potential recession. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses that provide services have managed to keep gaining ground through the summer, according to the latest survey from the Institute for Supply Management. The sector has been expanding since May, and August’s gain was the biggest so far this year. Read the full story.