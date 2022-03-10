Roundup: Mortgage rates / Masks on planes / Ramp closures

Back up: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week but remain at historically low levels as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its main borrowing rate. The average rate on a 30-year loan hit 3.85%, up from 3.76% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today.. A year ago, the long-term rate was 3.05%. Read the full story.

Extended: The Transportation Security Administration is extending a federal requirement that travelers wear masks on airplanes, at airports, on trains and on buses through April 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this morning. As CNBC reports, The mandate was set to expire March 19. The extension comes as the Biden administration, cities and states have rolled back mask mandates and other pandemic policies elsewhere as COVID-19 cases drop. Read the full story.

Traffic slowdown: The on and off ramps for Interstate 12 West at Millerville Road and O’Neal Lane will see more closures for concrete patching and other work, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The ramps will be closed March 11-12 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and then again March 13- 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. WAFB-TV has more information.