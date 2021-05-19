Roundup: Mortgage applications climb / Bank stocks soar / Peloton issues fix 

Bigger balances: Homebuyers are applying for ever-bigger mortgages as home prices soar, CNBC reports. The extreme shortage of homes across the country has prices continuing to climb at the fastest pace in over 15 years and, as a result, average purchase loan balances are climbing in tandem. Last week, that average hit $411,400—the highest since February. Read more here.

Record deals: Investors, eager to get exposure to the economic recovery, are pouring into bank stocks like never before, putting the stocks on track for what could be their best year on record compared with the S&P 500, The Wall Street Journal reports. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase recently issued gigantic bonds that rank as the two largest single bank deals in history, turbocharging a big year for financial debt issuance. Read the full story.

Safety feature: Peloton is rolling out a software update to its treadmills that forces users to lock them when not in use, CNN reports. The automatic update comes after the company recalled 125,000 treadmills earlier this month following a child’s death and 70 other reported injuries tied to the machines. The new software includes a feature called Tread Lock, which requires users to enter a four-digit code before the treadmill can be used and locks the equipment after 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class. Read the full story.