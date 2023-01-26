Roundup: More tech layoffs / Unemployment falls / GDP growth 

IBM cuts 3,900: IBM and SAP have joined a slew of other tech giants cutting thousands of jobs in response to the slowing global economic outlook and waning demand for some digital services. IBM announced the cuts, some 3,900 positions, or 1.5% of its global workforce, on Wednesday. SAP, Europe’s largest software company, will lay off 2.5% of its global workforce of 112,000, or around 2,800 employees, according to an earnings report published this morning. USA Today has the full story.

Tight market: Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market remains tight, even as the Federal Reserve has tried to cool the economy and inflation by raising interest rates. Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Jan. 21 fell by 6,000 last week to 186,000, from 192,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported this morning. It’s the first time in nine months that number has been below 200,000 in back-to-back weeks. Read the full story.

Deceleration: The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession. This morning’s government estimate showed that the nation’s gross domestic product—the broadest gauge of economic output—decelerated last quarter from the 3.2% annual growth rate it had posted from July through September. Read the full story.