Roundup: Mississippi River bridge / Lightning strike / Ford recall 

Inspection: The Department of Transportation and Development will begin an in-depth assessment of the Interstate 10 Mississippi River bridge on Monday, July 11, WAFB-TV reports. Crews will be out inspecting the bridge from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until Saturday, July 30, causing brief rolling closures twice a day to allow for equipment and crew drop-off and pickup. The morning and afternoon lane closure for drop-offs should last less than 15 minutes. Read more about the inspection.

In awe: Meteorologists are calling a video of a lightning strike captured near St. Petersburg, Florida, the “most insane” and “most incredible” close-up lightning video ever, The Washington Post reports. Florida resident Michaelle May Whalen was driving during a storm recently when she decided to give capturing lightning a go. And when a pickup truck in front of her—driven by her husband, with her children aboard—took a powerful hit from a cloud-to-ground lightning bolt and she was able to capture it on video. Whalen’s family was fine, although the truck was reported to be “completely fried.” Watch the video here.

Engine fires: Ford announced today it is issuing a recall for 100,000 U.S. hybrid vehicles due to fire risks, and expanding an earlier recall after a series of reported fires, Reuters reports. The new recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 model-year Ford Escape, Maverick and Lincoln Corsair vehicles with 2.5-liter Hybrid/Plug-In Hybrid engines. Read more.