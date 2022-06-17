Roundup: MicroBREW / Shipping costs / COVID vaccines

Entrepreneurship: Nexus Louisiana is launching a new, condensed version of its annual entrepreneurship event BREW, which will take place each quarter. MicroBREW will showcase Louisiana’s entrepreneurs through a tech showcase and a pitch competition. At the MicroBREW on June 23, Innovation Catalyst’s Bill Ellison and Ben Brodnax will share their expertises on equity compensation. Register and get more information online here.

Carrier fees: President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday meant to make shipping goods across oceans cheaper—a move the White House says will help lower retailer costs that have remained high since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and helped fuel record inflation. The Ocean Shipping Reform Act empowers the Federal Maritime Commission to investigate late fees charged by carriers while prohibiting ocean carriers and marine terminals from refusing to fill available cargo space. Read more.

Last group: Vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting today to decide whether to recommend COVID-19 shots for children as young as 6 months, The Wall Street Journal reports. The two-day meeting is one of the final steps before the shots can be made available to the nearly 20 million children from 6 months to under 5 years of age, one of the last groups in the U.S. without access to the vaccines. Read the full story.