Roundup: Michelangelo exhibit / Offshore lease sale / Louisiana French 

Downtown: An exhibition at the Raising Cane’s River Center coming next April called “Michelangelo-A Different View” will display photomechanically reproduced copies of the artist’s masterpieces. Where you have to look up in the Sistine Chapel, the exhibition paintings will be at ground level, allowing visitors to walk around the gigantic masterpieces, giving a “different view” of Michelangelo’s work. Tickets for the exhibit go on sale Friday.

LMOGA: Today’s federal offshore lease sale resulted in 27 companies submitting high bids totaling approximately $159 million, Reuters reports. In response, the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association released a statement urging the Department of Interior to once again take into serious consideration the opportunities for royalty reform in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. LMOGA says the reform would result in increases to offshore investment, revenues to the federal treasury and critical funding towards Louisiana’s coastal restoration initiatives.

Immersion: The resurgence of French language in South Louisiana was the subject of a recent New York Times feature that follows a teacher who transferred from France to teach in Mamou. Roughly 65 French-speaking teachers were imported by Louisiana this year to help bolster the state’s growing roster of dual-language French immersion schools. Read the full story here.